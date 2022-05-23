Adcorp expects annual headline earnings to triple
The human resources company has implemented cost cuts and exited low-margin contracts
23 May 2022 - 15:30
Human resources firm Adcorp, which has operations in SA and Australia, is expecting its headline earnings to triple in its 2022 year after cutting costs and exiting low-margin contracts.
Headline earnings per share (Heps) of 96c-102.8c are expected for the year to end-February, the company said on Monday in a short update, representing an increase of 180.7%-200.6%...
