Companies / Management Adcorp expects SA’s slow recovery to persist Human resources company says it has seen early signs of recovery in permanent and contingent workforce demand B L Premium

Human resources company Adcorp, which has operations in SA and Australia, almost tripled its headline earnings in its 2022 financial year and declared a dividend, despite expecting the slow recovery in SA to persist due to rising inflation, high unemployment and SA’s energy crisis.

“We have seen early signs of some recovery in permanent and contingent workforce demand,” the company said on Monday in its annual results...