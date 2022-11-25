Quantum Foods declares no dividend after bleak year

Spot gold climbs 0.2% as ‘majority’ of Fed policymakers signal slower pace of rate hikes
While the hawk was evident in the tone, that two members preferred a 50 basis point hike marks a shiftt
Prince Mbongiseni Milton Muntukaphiwana Zulu and his bodyguard were killed in KwaNongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday evening.
Someone like Paul Mashatile is better placed to understand the post-liberation movement ANC
The headline earnings of the poultry group plunged almost three-quarters
The Reserve Bank governor says the repo rate at 7% is still negative in real terms
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Michael Dorn, founder and CEO of RT Group
Consumers will use Black Friday much more for jumping on spontaneous deals and for Christmas gifts, rather than for bigger, delayed purchases
Fifty-five Kenyan athletes are currently banned and eight provisionally suspended, according to the Athletics Integrity Unit
Cyril Ramaphosa in first state visit to England, hunt for earthquake survivors in Indonesia, Saudi Arabia ‘write history’ at the World Cup, Makro workers threaten Black Friday walkout, and more
Poultry group Quantum Foods declared no dividend as it delivered grim annual results after it faced a variety of challenges in its 2022 year, some of which will continue in the new financial year.
The company, valued at R1bn on the JSE, declared a dividend of 30c in its 2021 year to end-September...
