Minister Patel defends sugar levy in Tongaat court battle
Tongaat’s rescuers decided from November to March to suspend payments of the levy that forms part of the Sugar Industry Agreement
24 August 2023 - 18:30
As food producer RCL reports lower headline earnings, due in part to Tongaat’s nonpayment of the sugar levy, trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel has weighed in on the court case about the tariff.
Tongaat is in business rescue as it struggles under the weight of R10bn in debt and is fighting to survive as thousands of small-scale farmers in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga rely on it to refine their sugar...
