Cuts in tax incentives for foreign film and television projects is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Nick Cloete, Animation SA’s head of policy and outgoing National chair; Paul Raleigh, director at Hollard Film Guarantors; and Ayanda Sibisi, interim general secretary of the Independent Producers Organisation (IPO).
SA’s film industry has raised concerns over government reforms that have shrunk tax breaks for foreign-funded projects. It is feared the contentious policy changes will stifle growth in the sector and lead to losses of billions of rand in potential investment.
The industry, which once thrived on international collaborations, faces a downturn as professionals seek greener pastures. The revised foreign film tax rebate offers 20% on qualifying expenditure, with an additional 5% for postproduction services provided by black-owned companies, capped at R25m, down from R50m.
The panel outlines the issues and challenges faced by local industry players because of the rule changes, and offers suggestions on how the situation can be improved.
Topics of discussion include: the government’s move to cut tax incentives for budgets projects; SA’s ability to compete with other countries for big budget projects; and how producers are working to engage the state on these matters.
Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | New rules blunt SA’s ability to attract foreign-funded film projects
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Animation SA’s Nick Cloete, Hollard Film Guarantors director Paul Raleigh and Ayanda Sibisi of the Independent Producers Organisation
Cuts in tax incentives for foreign film and television projects is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Nick Cloete, Animation SA’s head of policy and outgoing National chair; Paul Raleigh, director at Hollard Film Guarantors; and Ayanda Sibisi, interim general secretary of the Independent Producers Organisation (IPO).
SA’s film industry has raised concerns over government reforms that have shrunk tax breaks for foreign-funded projects. It is feared the contentious policy changes will stifle growth in the sector and lead to losses of billions of rand in potential investment.
The industry, which once thrived on international collaborations, faces a downturn as professionals seek greener pastures. The revised foreign film tax rebate offers 20% on qualifying expenditure, with an additional 5% for postproduction services provided by black-owned companies, capped at R25m, down from R50m.
Join the discussion:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
The panel outlines the issues and challenges faced by local industry players because of the rule changes, and offers suggestions on how the situation can be improved.
Topics of discussion include: the government’s move to cut tax incentives for budgets projects; SA’s ability to compete with other countries for big budget projects; and how producers are working to engage the state on these matters.
Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
MORE PODCASTS:
PODCAST | SA’s property sector according to Redefine CEO
PODCAST | After 25 years of satellite in Africa, what’s next?
PODCAST | Digital protections for SA’s small business
PODCAST | Conducive Capital founders outline plans for R1bn fund
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.