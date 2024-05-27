Barloworld’s first-half earnings hit by subdued SA operations
CEO Dominic Sewela says the challenging macroeconomic environment will remain for the rest of the 2024 financial year
27 May 2024 - 09:08
Industrial group Barloworld has reported an 8% decline in earnings at the halfway stage as its businesses in SA faced challenging trading conditions.
Headline earnings per share for the six months ended March were down 8% at 532.2c. A dividend of 210c per share was declared, up 5% compared with a year ago...
