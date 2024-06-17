Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Proud to be South African

17 June 2024 - 21:18
Picture: 123RF/ZEF ART
Picture: 123RF/ZEF ART

The events of Friday were a momentous occasion in SA history. I sat glued to my television, not prepared to miss a single moment of what was unfolding, proudly watching South Africans of all races, religions, beliefs and ideologies taking their oath of service to the people of SA.

It was a solemn occasion, presided over by chief justice Raymond Zondo, while a trickle of tears ran down my cheeks, so touched was I by the spectacle unfolding before me. God had truly intervened, having heard all our prayers.

Many South Africans prayed for this day to proceed peacefully without any unwelcome drama and disruption, and that is exactly what happened — a peaceful, dignified event that promised to be a departure from a past characterised by disorder and unwelcome interruptions. I believe all those who were watching could not feel anything other than extremely proud and happy to be South African.

Many new and old MPs were sworn in, hopefully ushering in the new dawn we have all hoped for and looked forward to. This was an important first step towards a meaningful turning point in our political history. United we can make SA great and shame all the naysayers.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa
Midrand

