Fiat unveils colourful new Fiat Grande Panda

The target market is young, urban trendsetters

17 June 2024 - 20:57
It's not a box of crayons, but a real urban crossover the Italian brand plans to launch. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new Grande Panda is the latest debut from an Italian brand celebrating its 125th anniversary year.

Fiat says the car styled with the 80s disco era in mind pays homage to the Fiat Panda and is the first in a range of funky new products it plans to launch by 2027, landing first in Europe, Middle East, and then Africa.

From a size perspective, this is Fiat’s throw of the dice using the Stellantis STLA smart multi-energy platform for electric and hybrid drivetrains. Jeep used the platform to craft the new Avenger 4xe, and French brand Citroën the new e-C3. 

The compact, art deco design car is 4m long and carries four to five passengers. The bright yellow colour is one of many bright hues to be made available.

A skid plate in the lower central part gives a vibe of a small mud-plugger à la the Fiat Panda 4x4. The headlamps are made up of opal cubes, and Daytime Running Lights in a chessboard pattern turn into indicators.

The Grande Panda has space for four or five people. Picture: SUPPLIED
Prominent wheel arches aside, the rear features a glossy black bezel with the three-dimensional letters of Panda, and the 80s theme is complemented by X-design 17-inch” diamond-cut alloy wheels.

First drive: Upsized MINI Countryman goes on sale in SA

The latest family MINI is larger and more refined but hasn’t lost its sense of fun
Life
1 week ago

Stylish seventh-generation Volkswagen Transporter teased

The overall design tips a hat to past models, with partial and full electric drivetrains planned
Life
2 weeks ago

Facelifted BMW 2 Series Coupé debuts

The vehicle gets light exterior touches, more luxuries and a mild hybrid system for the diesel model
Life
4 days ago

REVIEW: Omoda C5 290 GT is expressive and entertaining

It's got a spring in its step and a shouty image
Life
2 months ago
