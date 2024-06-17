The minimum wage is strongly supported by the unions to prevent competition for their members from the unemployed. Yet we have labour legislation in place that allows employees to join a union and negotiate wages, they do not need minimum wage legislation.
By no stretch of the imagination can a minimum wage reduce unemployment in SA. The harsh reality is a choice between five employees earning the minimum wage, or 20 earning what employers are prepared to pay. Only once we have close to full employment in SA should we even consider a minimum wage.
There is also no way of knowing what the opportunity cost (to employment) that arises from the imposition of a minimum wage. How many small businesses cannot start-up or grow due to the minimum wage? We don’t know, without proper research, but logically it could be significant.
Ian Ferguson Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Minimum wage reality
Peter Bruce’s most recent column refers (“If DA goes into lion’s den, it needs at least one shield”, June 13). The minimum wage is not a living wage. It is simply a wage government insists on as an entry to employment.
The minimum wage is strongly supported by the unions to prevent competition for their members from the unemployed. Yet we have labour legislation in place that allows employees to join a union and negotiate wages, they do not need minimum wage legislation.
By no stretch of the imagination can a minimum wage reduce unemployment in SA. The harsh reality is a choice between five employees earning the minimum wage, or 20 earning what employers are prepared to pay. Only once we have close to full employment in SA should we even consider a minimum wage.
There is also no way of knowing what the opportunity cost (to employment) that arises from the imposition of a minimum wage. How many small businesses cannot start-up or grow due to the minimum wage? We don’t know, without proper research, but logically it could be significant.
Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: ANC reaches for election Hail Mary pass
LETTER: New apartheid policies destroy jobs
LETTER: Growing SA’s private sector will create jobs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
PETER BRUCE: If DA goes into lion’s den, it needs at least one shield
BRIAN KANTOR: The problem is jobs, not salaries
DAVID LEWIS: Urgent need for political realignment
LETTER: Putting money in pockets can begin to fix SA
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.