LETTER: Minimum wage reality

17 June 2024 - 20:55
Peter Bruce’s most recent column refers (“If DA goes into lion’s den, it needs at least one shield”, June 13). The minimum wage is not a living wage. It is simply a wage government insists on as an entry to employment.

The minimum wage is strongly supported by the unions to prevent competition for their members from the unemployed. Yet we have labour legislation in place that allows employees to join a union and negotiate wages, they do not need minimum wage legislation.

By no stretch of the imagination can a minimum wage reduce unemployment in SA. The harsh reality is a choice between five employees earning the minimum wage, or 20 earning what employers are prepared to pay. Only once we have close to full employment in SA should we even consider a minimum wage.

There is also no way of knowing what the opportunity cost (to employment) that arises from the imposition of a minimum wage. How many small businesses cannot start-up or grow due to the minimum wage? We don’t know, without proper research, but logically it could be significant.

Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE

