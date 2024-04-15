Barloworld enters into discussions

Industrial group Barloworld has advised shareholders it has entered into discussions, which, if concluded successfully, may have a material effect on the price of its shares.
The company advised shareholders in a statement on Monday to exercise caution when dealing in the company’s securities until a full announcement was made. No further details were provided.
The company said in March that it had entered consultations with organised labour and affected stakeholders to restructure parts of its local Ingrain operations that could lead to dozens of job losses.
A cocktail of global and local headwinds, including a commodity downturn, electricity shortages, port bottlenecks and high interest rates, have affected the operations of the industrial firm.
In its five-month pre-close update released on March 26, Barloworld reported that revenue from its consumer industries company, Ingrain, was down 5.2% due to lower overall volumes, reduced export pricing and agri-product recoveries. Port challenges at Durban harbour and the competitive global pricing of starch throughout the period under review had a negative effect on exports into Australia and the deep-sea markets.
CEO Dominic Sewela said then that the performance of Ingrain — one of Africa’s largest producers of unmodified and modified starch, glucose, and other related products — reflected consumer confidence, which is particularly challenged in SA.
He said that as Ingrain customers were subsequently reducing their volumes while port bottlenecks were further compounding the delivery of exports, the weak consumer sentiment and high interest rate environment had spurred the management to implement a plan to structurally lower the fixed cost base in the business.
“To that extent, we have declared a section 189 [process] in the Ingrain business,” Sewela said, adding that the process began in February.
“An organisational restructure has commenced as part of a broader turnaround plan to right-size Ingrain in line with its trading activity. This will position the business to deliver acceptable target returns,” he said.
About 920 people are employed. The process is expected to take up to six months.
Barloworld said in the March 26 update that its revenue for the five months to end-February was down 5.5%, reflecting “the diverse and complex economic environments” in which it operated.
The group, which operates in Southern Africa, Russia and Mongolia with a market capitalisation of R11.5bn on the JSE, said revenue for the period declined to R15.6bn from R16.5bn in the previous period.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (ebitda) declined 2.5% to R1.9bn, while the ebitda margin improved to 11.9% from 11.5%. The operating profit margin weakened to 8.7% from 8.9% in the year-earlier period.
Barloworld enters into discussions
The industrial group has advised shareholders to exercise caution in the share dealings
Industrial group Barloworld has advised shareholders it has entered into discussions, which, if concluded successfully, may have a material effect on the price of its shares.
The company advised shareholders in a statement on Monday to exercise caution when dealing in the company’s securities until a full announcement was made. No further details were provided.
The company said in March that it had entered consultations with organised labour and affected stakeholders to restructure parts of its local Ingrain operations that could lead to dozens of job losses.
A cocktail of global and local headwinds, including a commodity downturn, electricity shortages, port bottlenecks and high interest rates, have affected the operations of the industrial firm.
In its five-month pre-close update released on March 26, Barloworld reported that revenue from its consumer industries company, Ingrain, was down 5.2% due to lower overall volumes, reduced export pricing and agri-product recoveries. Port challenges at Durban harbour and the competitive global pricing of starch throughout the period under review had a negative effect on exports into Australia and the deep-sea markets.
CEO Dominic Sewela said then that the performance of Ingrain — one of Africa’s largest producers of unmodified and modified starch, glucose, and other related products — reflected consumer confidence, which is particularly challenged in SA.
He said that as Ingrain customers were subsequently reducing their volumes while port bottlenecks were further compounding the delivery of exports, the weak consumer sentiment and high interest rate environment had spurred the management to implement a plan to structurally lower the fixed cost base in the business.
“To that extent, we have declared a section 189 [process] in the Ingrain business,” Sewela said, adding that the process began in February.
“An organisational restructure has commenced as part of a broader turnaround plan to right-size Ingrain in line with its trading activity. This will position the business to deliver acceptable target returns,” he said.
About 920 people are employed. The process is expected to take up to six months.
Barloworld said in the March 26 update that its revenue for the five months to end-February was down 5.5%, reflecting “the diverse and complex economic environments” in which it operated.
The group, which operates in Southern Africa, Russia and Mongolia with a market capitalisation of R11.5bn on the JSE, said revenue for the period declined to R15.6bn from R16.5bn in the previous period.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (ebitda) declined 2.5% to R1.9bn, while the ebitda margin improved to 11.9% from 11.5%. The operating profit margin weakened to 8.7% from 8.9% in the year-earlier period.
mackenziej@arena.africa
Barloworld restructuring will cause Ingrain job cuts
Slowdown in activity hits Barloworld
Barloworld braces for slowdown in mining equipment sales
Barloworld lifts dividend after slashing debt 86%
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.