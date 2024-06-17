World / Middle East

Netanyahu dissolves war cabinet in wake of Gantz’ departure

The widely expected move comes after the departure from government of the centrist Benny Gantz

17 June 2024 - 21:16
by Maayan Lubell and James Mackenzie
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at the Knesset in Jerusalem, May 20 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Jerusalem — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dissolved the six-member war cabinet, an Israeli official said on Monday, in a widely expected move that came after the departure from government of the centrist former general Benny Gantz.

Netanyahu is now expected to hold consultations about the Gaza war with a small group of ministers, including defence minister Yoav Gallant and strategic affairs minister Ron Dermer who had been in the war cabinet.

The prime minister had faced demands from the nationalist-religious partners in his coalition, finance minister Bezalel Smotrich and national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, to be included in the war cabinet, a move which would have intensified strains with international partners including the US.

The forum was formed after Gantz joined Netanyahu in a national unity government at the start of the war in October and also included Gantz’s partner Gadi Eisenkot and Aryeh Deri, head of the religious party Shas, as observers.

Gantz and Eisenkot both left the government last week, over what they said was Netanyahu’s failure to form a strategy for the Gaza war.

Reuters

Lamola to attend joint UN meeting on ‘urgent’ situation in Gaza

Talks in Jordan to address Palestinian war zone's need for humanitarian assistance
National
1 week ago

Israeli forces advance deeper into Rafah as diplomacy falters

Israeli military denies launching strikes inside the al-Mawasi humanitarian zone
World
4 days ago

Hezbollah attacks Israeli military sites with rockets, drones

Hostilities ramp up on Lebanon’s southern border
World
4 days ago

Israel, Hamas and Sudan added to UN list for violations against children

Russia’s armed forces remain on the list for killing and maiming children in Ukraine
World
6 days ago

Blinken pushes for Gaza ceasefire in talks with Egypt president

US secretary of state to meet Israel prime minister and travel to Jordan and Qatar
World
1 week ago
