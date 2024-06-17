Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at the Knesset in Jerusalem, May 20 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Jerusalem — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dissolved the six-member war cabinet, an Israeli official said on Monday, in a widely expected move that came after the departure from government of the centrist former general Benny Gantz.
Netanyahu is now expected to hold consultations about the Gaza war with a small group of ministers, including defence minister Yoav Gallant and strategic affairs minister Ron Dermer who had been in the war cabinet.
The prime minister had faced demands from the nationalist-religious partners in his coalition, finance minister Bezalel Smotrich and national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, to be included in the war cabinet, a move which would have intensified strains with international partners including the US.
The forum was formed after Gantz joined Netanyahu in a national unity government at the start of the war in October and also included Gantz’s partner Gadi Eisenkot and Aryeh Deri, head of the religious party Shas, as observers.
Gantz and Eisenkot both left the government last week, over what they said was Netanyahu’s failure to form a strategy for the Gaza war.
Netanyahu dissolves war cabinet in wake of Gantz’ departure
The widely expected move comes after the departure from government of the centrist Benny Gantz
Jerusalem — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dissolved the six-member war cabinet, an Israeli official said on Monday, in a widely expected move that came after the departure from government of the centrist former general Benny Gantz.
Netanyahu is now expected to hold consultations about the Gaza war with a small group of ministers, including defence minister Yoav Gallant and strategic affairs minister Ron Dermer who had been in the war cabinet.
The prime minister had faced demands from the nationalist-religious partners in his coalition, finance minister Bezalel Smotrich and national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, to be included in the war cabinet, a move which would have intensified strains with international partners including the US.
The forum was formed after Gantz joined Netanyahu in a national unity government at the start of the war in October and also included Gantz’s partner Gadi Eisenkot and Aryeh Deri, head of the religious party Shas, as observers.
Gantz and Eisenkot both left the government last week, over what they said was Netanyahu’s failure to form a strategy for the Gaza war.
Reuters
Lamola to attend joint UN meeting on ‘urgent’ situation in Gaza
Israeli forces advance deeper into Rafah as diplomacy falters
Hezbollah attacks Israeli military sites with rockets, drones
Israel, Hamas and Sudan added to UN list for violations against children
Blinken pushes for Gaza ceasefire in talks with Egypt president
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
UN inquiry finds Israel and Hamas committed war crimes
Israel minister Benny Gantz resigns from war cabinet
Blinken pushes for Gaza ceasefire in talks with Egypt president
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.