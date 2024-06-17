SA Medical Association urges Ramaphosa to slash cabinet posts
The money saved could be used to employ more health workers, the institution says
17 June 2024 - 20:45
SA’s biggest doctor organisation is calling on president-elect Cyril Ramaphosa to slash the size of his cabinet and use the savings to hire more healthcare workers.
Ramaphosa is under pressure to scale back the number of cabinet posts to cut costs, while accommodating the various political parties that have agreed to join the government of national unity (GNU). He is due to be inaugurated on Wednesday, and is expected to announce his new cabinet shortly thereafter. ..
