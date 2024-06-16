Life / Motoring

Ferrari win Le Mans 24 Hours for second year in a row

Denmark’s Nicklas Nielsen takes chequered flag ahead of a Toyota GR010 hybrid

17 June 2024 - 20:01
by Agency Staff
Denmark's Nicklas Nielsen took the chequered flag at the wheel of a number 50 Ferrari 499P hypercar shared with Italian Antonio Fuoco and Spaniard Miguel Molina over 311 laps of the Sarthe circuit. Picture: KER ROBERTSON/GETTY IMAGES
Ferrari’s factory team won the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the second year in a row on Sunday after a tight and tense battle with Toyota to the finish.

Almost out of fuel, Denmark’s Nicklas Nielsen took the chequered flag at the wheel of a number 50 Ferrari 499P hypercar shared with Italian Antonio Fuoco and Spaniard Miguel Molina over 311 laps of the Sarthe circuit.

The number seven Toyota GR010 hybrid of Argentine Jose Maria Lopez, Japan’s Kamui Kobayashi and Dutch driver Nyck de Vries finished 14.221 seconds behind.

Ferrari’s winning crew from last year — Italians Alessandro Pier Guidi, Antonio Giovinazzi and Britain’s James Calado — finished third in the 51 car.

Last year’s win was the Italian marque’s first overall victory at the French circuit in 58 years.

Kevin Estre puts Porsche Penske on pole for Le Mans 24 Hours

Le Mans, which starts on Saturday afternoon, is the fourth round and jewel in the crown of the world endurance championship
3 days ago

Bagnaia pips Martin to win Catalunya MotoGP, Binder eighth

Reigning champion wins the Catalunya Grand Prix, closing the gap on championship leader Jorge Martin
3 weeks ago

2024 Festival of Motoring set for Kyalami in August

The event runs from August 30 to September 1 with the usual adrenaline-filled activities
2 months ago
