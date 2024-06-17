ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Late on June 6 ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa announced his party’s intention to collaborate in the formation of a government of national unity (GNU) based on constitutional values and fealty to the rule of law.
In rolling out his invitational red carpet to all parties represented in the National Assembly Ramaphosa expressed the need for a national dialogue and omitted any mention of the “national democratic revolution” (NDR).
The NDR has hitherto motivated the mission of the ANC-led alliance “to secure hegemonic control of all levers of power in society”, as the comrades put it. This mission, now that the ANC has been reduced to 40% of the National Assembly with support from only 16% of those South Africans who are eligible to vote, has clearly failed after 30 years in power. It appeared from the tenor of the announcement to have been replaced by constitutionalism and fealty to the rule of law.
We also learnt, from a shouty, bad-tempered, sore-loser media conference held by Julius Malema on June 13, that his EFF had no inclination to participate in any GNU in which the DA or FF+ featured. The Financial Times described the EFF on June 4 as a “rag-bag of race-baiters and would-be expropriators fond of spouting Marxist-Leninist claptrap”.
Later that same day ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula threw a spanner in the GNU works by reaffirming the ANC’s commitment to the NDR. The NDR is wholly inconsistent with constitutionalism; it is plainly and explicitly Marxist-Leninist claptrap. Bra Fiks did not pay sufficient attention to what was announced as the basis for a GNU a week before he so firmly inserted his foot in his mouth, possibly to scupper the sort of GNU favoured by constitutionalists.
A week is a long time in the “bait and switch” politics of the ANC.
Paul Hoffman Accountability Now
LETTER: Pay attention, bra Fiks
