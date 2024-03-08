Companies / Industrials

Mondi offers to buy smaller rival DS Smith for £5bn

The two companies say the deal offers ‘an exciting opportunity to create a pan-European industry leader in paper-based sustainable packaging’

08 March 2024 - 07:41
by Richard Francis and Yadarisa Shabong
Picture: SUPPLIED

Paper and packaging company Mondi reached an agreement in principle for an all-share offer to buy smaller rival DS Smith for £5.14bn to create a paper and packaging giant worth more than £10bn in market value.

The terms of the deal represent an implied value of 373 pence per DS Smith share with Mondi shareholders owning 54% of the enlarged Mondi group.

Mondi is listed in London and Johannesburg.

“The combination is an exciting opportunity to create a pan-European industry leader in paper-based sustainable packaging solutions,” the companies said in a joint statement.

Paper packaging firms have suffered from low volumes and prices in the past year as customers destocked amid tough market conditions. They had seen a pandemic sales boom before that on e-commerce demand as online shopping took off.

The companies, which are evaluating the quantity of synergies arising from the deal, said it would benefit shareholders with increased exposure to structural growth trends in sustainable packaging and a highly complementary geographic footprint, creating a leading player in corrugated packaging across Europe.

The purchase price represents a 33% premium to DS Smith’s closing share price of 281p on February 7, a day before Mondi announced the preliminary bid.

Mondi’s offer marks the second recent multi-billion attempt at consolidation in the paper and packaging industry. Rival Smurfit Kappa is buying WestRock in a $11bn deal that is expected to close in July 2024.

The expanded group will be led by its current management, with Andrew King as CEO and Mike Powell as its finance chief.

Mondi chair Philip Yea will continue in his position and DS Smith expects to add three non-executive directors to the enlarged group’s board.

Reuters

