National

Snackers have a big appetite for sustainable packaging, report finds

Confectionery company Mondelēz says younger consumers in particular are willing to pay more for eco-friendly products

BL Premium
08 October 2023 - 19:01
by Michelle Gumede

Environmentally sustainable packaging is becoming a core threshold for young South Africans in their decision to purchase snacks, the Mondelēz State of Snacking report reveals.

Two-thirds of consumers are willing to spend more for ecologically friendly products, and many look for offerings that come in biodegradable packaging, according to the study...

Subscribe now to unlock this article.

Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).

There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.

Cancel anytime.

Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.