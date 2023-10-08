Snackers have a big appetite for sustainable packaging, report finds
Confectionery company Mondelēz says younger consumers in particular are willing to pay more for eco-friendly products
08 October 2023 - 19:01
Environmentally sustainable packaging is becoming a core threshold for young South Africans in their decision to purchase snacks, the Mondelēz State of Snacking report reveals.
Two-thirds of consumers are willing to spend more for ecologically friendly products, and many look for offerings that come in biodegradable packaging, according to the study...
