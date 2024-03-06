Sea Harvest adds solar farm to its sustainable energy mix
Company takes more steps to beat load-shedding and rising cost of fuel
06 March 2024 - 20:08
Diversified seafood and milk producer Sea Harvest is setting up a solar farm at its Ladismith dairy as load-shedding continues to batter food producers, adding costs and complexity to the production process. It also has a wind farm to power its abalone business on the west coast.
The solar farm is its third investment in sustainable infrastructure as it also set up a desalination plant at its fishing business to reduce the cost of water and electricity. It uses a 1.5-million litres of water a day...
