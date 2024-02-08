MARC HASENFUSS: Brimstone’s tricky catch
Sea Harvest’s convoluted deal with Terrasan offers the debt-laden empowerment group plenty of food for thought
I finally won a tennis match at Tornadoes, the Table View-based club so named for its diabolical swirling winds that rip across the exposed courts and leave visiting players flaying and cursing like King Lear. I have more than once been tempted to scrawl “Blow, winds, and crack your cheeks!” on the cloakroom wall. But I refrained, fearing misinterpretation and a nasty diplomatic incident.
I remember one horrible match in a howling gale when my partner Ray — who has an unusually high serve toss — was being called for foot-faulting with the wind whisking the ball into the court. In frustration — standing well behind the service line — he managed to tonk two of his normally accurate first serves onto the top windows of the adjoining Virgin Active gym. One of the resounding impacts caused a lady to stumble dangerously while busy with her treadmill routine. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.