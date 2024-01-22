Sea Harvest to acquire Terrasan’s pelagic and part of abalone business
BEE company Brimstone will no longer have majority control after issuance of new shares
22 January 2024 - 20:00
Fishing group Sea Harvest said on Monday it has offered to buy Terrasan’s pelagic business and part of its abalone business for R965m in a deal that will be settled in new shares and cash.
The proposed transaction will position Sea Harvest to diversify and sell a greater number of fish products, as well as boost some existing quotas...
