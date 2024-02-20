WBHO expects to report healthy interim profit growth
Despite taking a hit from pulling out of Australia the company expects a 15% rise in profit
20 February 2024 - 19:44
JSE-listed construction and materials group Wilson Bayly Holmes Ovcon (WBHO) says it expects to report a profit increase of as much as 15% for the six months to the end of December.
The company also reported it had secured high order book levels in Africa, which translated into increased activity across all divisions...
