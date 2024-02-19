New gas deal to replace Sasol’s needed urgently, says Italtile CEO
Industry is getting nervous as time for a new dispensation to be established shrinks to about four months
19 February 2024 - 14:44
UPDATED 19 February 2024 - 20:43
The CEO of SA’s largest retailer and manufacturer of tiles, Lance Foxcroft, says the fact that no new gas supplier is ready to come online even as Sasol plans to stop supplying industrial users by 2026, is a “massive concern” for the firm.
“The whole industry is concerned about it. There is no definite solution at the moment.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.