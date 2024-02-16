KAP expects earnings to fall because of restated results
HEPS set to drop by as much as 41% because a supplier’s error inflated earlier results
16 February 2024 - 05:00
Diversified industrial, chemical and logistics group KAP has warned shareholders to expect earnings to drop when it publishes half-year results at the end of February.
This comes as the JSE-listed group had to restate results for the six months ended December 31 2022 and its 2023 full-year to correct a supplier’s error, which effectively increased the previously reported earnings...
