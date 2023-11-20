PPC wants SA cement makers protected from dumping
Heps rise to 26c from a loss of 5c a year ago as dumping of cement imports continues
20 November 2023 - 13:15
The country’s biggest cement manufacturer, PPC, says the continued dumping of cement imports in SA and Botswana is threatening the local industry’s ability to contribute to economic growth and job creation.
Outgoing CEO Roland van Wijnen told Business Day on Monday that in SA and Botswana, where markets have been weak, the challenge has been dealing with anticompetitive activities with dumped imports having increased year on year...
