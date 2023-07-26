AECI cuts dividend despite net profit growth
The diversified explosives and chemicals group wants to turn around agrochemicals company AECI Schirm Germany
26 July 2023 - 09:20
AECI reported meagre interim net profit growth while slashing its dividend as the diversified explosives and chemicals group turns its focus to turning around its loss-making agrochemicals company AECI Schirm Germany.
The company, valued about R9.5bn on the JSE, saw its net profit improve 3.8% to R650m, while reducing its payout from 194c to 100c in its results for the six months to end-June...
