ArcelorMittal shares plunge on blackouts and Transnet woes
Stocks down 43% after the steelmaker warns investors that it will slide into the red
18 July 2023 - 20:26
The share price of SA’s largest steelmaker, ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa), plunged 43% on Tuesday, closing at R2 on the JSE. This was after the company warned investors its earnings for the six months to end-June are likely to decrease 111%-114%.
The latest share price crash brings the total fall for the year to date to about 58% as the company continues to face weaker demand and higher input costs, worsened by the fallout from load-shedding and disruptions to Transnet’s rail networks...
