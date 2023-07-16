No glass ceiling for iSanti, SAB partnership
The businesses are expanding operations to meet demand for glass, while creating jobs
16 July 2023 - 07:34
Glass-bottle manufacturer iSanti Glass, which was spun out of Nampak four years ago, plans to build a R3bn furnace in the next two years as demand for bottles rises.
The facility, which may create 120 jobs, is part of an agreement reached with competition authorities when the sale of the business by Nampak to black-owned company Kwande Capital and South African Breweries (SAB) for about R1.5bn was approved in 2020. The latter produces Flying Fish, Brutal Fruit and Castle Lager, among other brands...
