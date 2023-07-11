Invicta buys UK truck parts distributor Imex
The company, chaired by business tycoon Christo Wiese, wants to expand offshore as it benefits from the weaker rand
11 July 2023 - 12:24
Industrial holding and management company Invicta has bought UK truck parts distributor Imexpart (Imex) as part of its international expansion to wean itself off the local market.
Invicta, valued at about R2.8bn on the JSE, acquired a 100% stake in the company based in Birmingham and Leeds for an undisclosed amount via its wholly owned subsidiary, Euro Driveshaft...
