Companies / Industrials

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Nampak slips into the red

Business Day TV speaks to analyst at Small Talk Daily Research

24 May 2023 - 20:42
Picture: BLOOMBERG/SUMIT DAVALl
Picture: BLOOMBERG/SUMIT DAVALl

Nampak had a tough six months. The packaging group posted a half-year loss of R2.4bn after it had to deal with impairment and currency devaluation losses. Business Day TV caught up with independent analyst Anthony Clark of Smalltalkdaily Research for his analysis of the results.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Creditors owed millions seek liquidation of Luxe ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Old Mutual starts selling health insurance ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Nampak flags job cuts before revised R1bn rights ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Tongaat Hulett to slowly close down its property ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture
5.
Coronation tax dispute may take two years to ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.