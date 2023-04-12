Companies / Industrials

Volvo soars after reporting record first quarter

Earnings beat expectations despite supply issues and higher input costs at truck maker

12 April 2023 - 18:35 Terje Solsvik
Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Oslo — Volvo reported a record first-quarter profit, a preliminary filing shows, as the truck maker boosted revenue and margins despite supply bottlenecks and cost inflation, sending its shares 9.6% higher in early trade on Wednesday.

Its adjusted operating profit rose 45% to 18.4bn kronor ($1.76bn) for the three months to end-March, well above the 12.9bn kronor forecast by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv Eikon.

The Swedish company had said as recently as January it expected “disturbances, stoppages and extra costs” to persist, with soaring inflation and the energy crisis adding to the pain.

Volvo didn’t elaborate on what had spurred the turnaround; neither did it provide a profit outlook in its preliminary earnings that were released late on Tuesday. The group declined to comment further.

“We believe this quarter was influenced by price increases and [a] much better supply chain situation leading to less stop-and-go on the production line, allowing the firm to deliver very strong results,” analysts at JPMorgan said in a research note.

Volvo and rivals such as Germany's Daimler Truck and Traton have struggled with semiconductor shortages and broader supply chain issues, and strained freight capacity stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

Volvo’s results could signal a broad improvement for the industry, with particularly positive implications for Daimler Truck, Traton and Italy’s Iveco as well as for their suppliers, JPMorgan said.

Shares in Daimler Truck and Traton were up 3.5%, and Iveco was 2.3% higher.

Jyske Bank said in a research note that while the earnings were strong, it was still worried that Volvo’s order intake could fall and that its customers could see stagnant activity amid global economic weakness.

Volvo’s preliminary net sales for the quarter rose to 131.4bn kronor from 105.3bn kronor, topping the 118.6bn kronor forecast by analysts.

Its adjusted operating margin rose to 14% from 12% and earnings at the group’s two major divisions, truck making and construction equipment, showed progress.

Net sales in the truck segment rose to 89.6bn kronor from 69.6bn kronor, beating a forecast of 79.7bn kronor.

The division's operating profit jumped to 12.7bn kronor from 8.7bn kronor. Analysts expected a decline to 8.4bn kronor.

Daimler Truck said last month its outlook had improved and that its profit would increase this year, but the company's share price still fell on concerns that inflation would weigh on its margins.

Reuters

Volvo to go electric on all main models

Largest overhaul of carmaker since its purchase by Geely in 2010
Companies
2 months ago

Volvo dangles hefty new-bond premium that has buyers piling in

It is a test of a market where European businesses have been hesitant to borrow, with rising interest rates and surging inflation stoking fear about ...
News
8 months ago

Volvo cuts its IPO by a fifth

Volvo is latest in a string of European companies to pull back from equity markets
Companies
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Beware of 20-year loans for solar power, says ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Dropping like flies: SA’s great C-suite exodus
Companies
3.
End of the road for expiring data?
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Botswana retailer Choppies wins round two against ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Netflix has spent R2.3bn in SA since 2016
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Volvo to go electric on all main models

Companies / Industrials

Volvo dangles hefty new-bond premium that has buyers piling in

News

Volvo cuts its IPO by a fifth

Companies

Volvo to raise $2.9bn in IPO

Companies

Volvo seeks to raise $2.9bn in Stockholm listing

Companies / Trade & Industry

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.