Companies / Industrials

Bell Equipment gears up to become a lean, mean global machine

The company raises German production to increase efficiencies

BL Premium
03 April 2023 - 19:19 Michelle Gumede

Bell Equipment CEO Leon Goosen says ramping up production of its flagship trucks in its German factory will increase efficiencies as the product will be closer to its main market and free up space in the SA factory for the manufacturing of new product ranges. 

This comes as the R1.6bn group identifies underground mining as an untapped opportunity for growth and gears up for the launch of its newly developed motor graders, which are expected in the fourth quarter of this year. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.