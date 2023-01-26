Drak Descent to kick-start KwaZulu-Natal’s MTB calendar

Business Day TV speaks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
Numerous government reforms are reshaping the landscape and investors are waking up to the opportunities
First group of 12 cheetah to be flown from SA to India in February after the transfers of several cats from Namibia
Outgoing transport minister raises prospect of Karpowership plan
Modise was named group chief strategy and sustainability officer in mid-2022 putting her front and centre of challenging issues ranging from ESG to transformation
But there are many risks and, typically at the start of a year, many uncertainties
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
FBI infiltrates hackers' computer networks beginning in July 2022 and shut down $130m in demands for payment
Wimbledon champion Rybakina dominates Victoria Azarenka in semifinal contest
Tymon Smith’s take on the winners and losers in the annual Hollywood race
Underberg — After the relaxation of the December holidays, the year’s mountain biking action kicks into gear with the Euro Steel Drak Descent getting under way in the Southern Drakensberg on Saturday.
The two-day mountain biking event has become a staple for the off-road community in KwaZulu-Natal and with some exclusive access to trails in and around Underberg town the appeal of the event is enticing.
Riders have the option of taking on the full Drak Descent or they can challenge themselves on the shorter MTB Challenge. Despite it being the shorter option, it is no less exciting for riders that might not have put in their hard yards in training.
The full Drak Descent includes a 44km first stage from Restmount on the Drak Gardens road to the Swartberg Road Bridge while the second and final stage is a 50km ride from the Thukeyane Farm School outside the Olde Duck to the finish at Early Mist Farm.
The shorter MTB Challenge starts and finishes at the same venue on the first day, but on day two it will start and finish at the Thukeyane Farm School. The MTB Challenge covers 25km on stage one and 20km on stage two.
Over the years the race has become an important early season hit-out for the PYGA Euro Steel team and this year they will be back for the weekend that doubles up as an important pre-Absa Cape Epic tune-up.
Having joined the PYGA Euro Steel team in 2022 as one of their young riders, 2022 champion at the Drak Descent Michael Foster will be back to defend his title.
The event 12 months ago played an important role in getting Foster onto his first professional MTB team, and this year the young rider from Ixopo will be hoping to repay their faith.
Foster will be riding in the individual race with the rest of the PYGA Euro Steel team taking on the team race.
The PYGA Euro Steel team has also entered two teams into the race with their experienced ace Philip Buys teaming up with new team member Alex Miller while Wian van den Bergh will ride with Pressmore Musundi.
Among the challengers for the team title this year will be the DriveTrain squad from Ballito. Tyronne White will be bringing a strong contingent from the north Coast with partner Josh Johnson.
The Tipping Point/Brink Academy team of David Low and Keegan Tullis will also be on the start line hoping to produce a strong display over the two days.
Durban North’s Hayley Smith will be back to race the Drak Descent again this year after finishing as the first mixed team in 2022 with partner Dale Allen. This year though the Bell Equipment star will be racing as an individual hoping to take the overall women’s title.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Drak Descent to kick-start KwaZulu-Natal’s MTB calendar
Underberg — After the relaxation of the December holidays, the year’s mountain biking action kicks into gear with the Euro Steel Drak Descent getting under way in the Southern Drakensberg on Saturday.
The two-day mountain biking event has become a staple for the off-road community in KwaZulu-Natal and with some exclusive access to trails in and around Underberg town the appeal of the event is enticing.
Riders have the option of taking on the full Drak Descent or they can challenge themselves on the shorter MTB Challenge. Despite it being the shorter option, it is no less exciting for riders that might not have put in their hard yards in training.
The full Drak Descent includes a 44km first stage from Restmount on the Drak Gardens road to the Swartberg Road Bridge while the second and final stage is a 50km ride from the Thukeyane Farm School outside the Olde Duck to the finish at Early Mist Farm.
The shorter MTB Challenge starts and finishes at the same venue on the first day, but on day two it will start and finish at the Thukeyane Farm School. The MTB Challenge covers 25km on stage one and 20km on stage two.
Over the years the race has become an important early season hit-out for the PYGA Euro Steel team and this year they will be back for the weekend that doubles up as an important pre-Absa Cape Epic tune-up.
Having joined the PYGA Euro Steel team in 2022 as one of their young riders, 2022 champion at the Drak Descent Michael Foster will be back to defend his title.
The event 12 months ago played an important role in getting Foster onto his first professional MTB team, and this year the young rider from Ixopo will be hoping to repay their faith.
Foster will be riding in the individual race with the rest of the PYGA Euro Steel team taking on the team race.
The PYGA Euro Steel team has also entered two teams into the race with their experienced ace Philip Buys teaming up with new team member Alex Miller while Wian van den Bergh will ride with Pressmore Musundi.
Among the challengers for the team title this year will be the DriveTrain squad from Ballito. Tyronne White will be bringing a strong contingent from the north Coast with partner Josh Johnson.
The Tipping Point/Brink Academy team of David Low and Keegan Tullis will also be on the start line hoping to produce a strong display over the two days.
Durban North’s Hayley Smith will be back to race the Drak Descent again this year after finishing as the first mixed team in 2022 with partner Dale Allen. This year though the Bell Equipment star will be racing as an individual hoping to take the overall women’s title.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Gritty Beers shines in the dust and dirt
Women power delivers two more bronze medals to Team SA
Debutant Pidcock thrilled with Alpe d’Huez stage victory
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.