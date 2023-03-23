Companies

Bell flags bump in earnings as conditions improve

23 March 2023 - 19:24 Michelle Gumede

Bell Equipment, a manufacturer and distributor of heavy-duty equipment and articulated vehicles, has advised shareholders to expect annual earnings to jump by as much as two-thirds amid improved market conditions.

The market responded positively to the news, sending the company’s share price up the most in seven weeks on Thursday, up 3.95% to R15.80...

