Chemicals, fertiliser and explosives group Omnia is looking to Indonesia for growth. The group has formed a joint venture with the county’s second largest company, MNK, to expand its mining footprint. Business Day TV unpacked the deal with Seelan Gobalsamy, CEO of Omnia.
Watch: Omnia to expand its mining footprint in Indonesia
Business Day TV spoke to Seelan Gobalsamy, CEO of the diversified chemicals group
Omnia: Why the market is missing the scenario
WATCH: Behind Omnia’s half-year performance
Omnia half-year profit explodes as it feeds thirst for fertiliser
Omnia finds fertile ground
