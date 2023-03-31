Companies / Industrials

Watch: Omnia to expand its mining footprint in Indonesia

Business Day TV spoke to Seelan Gobalsamy, CEO of the diversified chemicals group

31 March 2023 - 16:19
Omnia Seelan Gobalsamy. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Chemicals, fertiliser and explosives group Omnia is looking to Indonesia for growth. The group has formed a joint venture with the county’s second largest company, MNK, to expand its mining footprint. Business Day TV unpacked the deal with Seelan Gobalsamy, CEO of Omnia.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

