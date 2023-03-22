Companies / Industrials

Metair CEO resigns to pursue ‘new opportunities’

Riaz Haffejee will leave the company at the end of March; CFO Sjoerd Douwenga to become interim CEO

22 March 2023 - 08:23 Nico Gous

The CEO of Metair, Riaz Haffejee, has resigned and will leave the automotive components manufacturer and battery maker at the end of March.

Haffejee first joined the company, valued at R4.54bn on the JSE, just over two years ago, but is stepping down now to “pursue other opportunities more in line with his personal career goals”...

