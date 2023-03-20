Companies / Industrials

York Timbers flags drop in profit on rising costs

Company says costs will not be recovered in its selling prices to consumers

20 March 2023 - 15:25 Nico Gous
UPDATED 21 March 2023 - 19:00

Forestry and sawmill company York Timbers has flagged a drop in profit because of price increases in logs, higher transport costs and greater spending on diesel to minimise the impact of power cuts.

The company, valued at R1.02bn on the JSE, said in a trading statement and update for its 2022 half-year to end-December that these costs will not be recovered in its selling prices to consumers...

