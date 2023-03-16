Eleven large US banks step in to shore up First Republic Bank’s coffers to stabilise the lender
Cement giant PPC says the unabated challenges across SA’s ports and a weaker rand have produced a silver lining for the local industry by slowing down cement imports, giving a reprieve to an industry hungry for the rollout of infrastructure programmes promised by the government.
PPC said oversupply and competition from cement imports, which make up 25%-30% of the total market, were stifled in the 12 months ending March, bringing relief to local players...
Why clogged ports are a silver lining for PPC
The weak rand is expected to give SA's biggest cement maker a reprieve in the coming year
Cement giant PPC says the unabated challenges across SA's ports and a weaker rand have produced a silver lining for the local industry by slowing down cement imports, giving a reprieve to an industry hungry for the rollout of infrastructure programmes promised by the government.
PPC said oversupply and competition from cement imports, which make up 25%-30% of the total market, were stifled in the 12 months ending March, bringing relief to local players...
