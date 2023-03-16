Companies / Industrials

Why clogged ports are a silver lining for PPC

The weak rand is expected to give SA’s biggest cement maker a reprieve in the coming year

BL Premium
16 March 2023 - 11:27 Michelle Gumede and Nico Gous
UPDATED 16 March 2023 - 22:40

Cement giant PPC says the unabated challenges across SA’s ports and a weaker rand have produced a silver lining for the local industry by slowing down cement imports, giving a reprieve to an industry hungry for the rollout of infrastructure programmes promised by the government.

PPC said oversupply and competition from cement imports, which make up 25%-30% of the total market, were stifled in the 12 months ending March, bringing relief to local players...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.