M&R agrees to sell interest in Australian mining firm for A$1

The buyer will take on the debt of Insig Technologies, which weighed on the books of the specialist engineering group

27 March 2023 - 13:49 Nico Gous

A wholly owned subsidiary of the specialist engineering group Murray & Roberts (M&R), has entered into an agreement to sell its Australian mining technology company Insig Technologies to the Perth-based AvidSys Group (AVID).

“Insig requires further investment to support its growth trajectory, which AVID will provide and Murray & Roberts’ multinational mining platform will continue to make use of services provided by Insig,” the company, valued at R489m on the JSE, said on Monday...

