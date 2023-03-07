Companies / Industrials

WATCH: Mpact more than doubles its annual payout

Business Day TV speaks to Mpact CEO Bruce Strong

07 March 2023 - 22:00
Mpact CEO Bruce Strong.
Mpact CEO Bruce Strong.

Mpact has more than doubled its annual dividend to 115c. The paper and packaging company recorded strong profits on the back of higher demand for paper and plastics in SA. Business Day TV unpacked the numbers with CEO Bruce Strong.

Mpact has more than doubled its annual dividend to 115c.

