Mpact has more than doubled its annual dividend to 115c. The paper and packaging company recorded strong profits on the back of higher demand for paper and plastics in SA. Business Day TV unpacked the numbers with CEO Bruce Strong.
WATCH: Mpact more than doubles its annual payout
Business Day TV speaks to Mpact CEO Bruce Strong
