Mpact decries red tape preventing it from adding power to grid

Plants operate five days a week but produce solar power seven days a week, says CEO Bruce Strong

07 March 2023 - 16:42 Michelle Gumede

SA’s largest paper and plastics packaging group, Mpact, says red tape is preventing it from selling additional power it has into the national grid.

“We’ve been fortunate to have started our solar installations six years ago and we already have 9.4MW across the group and by the end of this year we will have 16MW,” CEO Bruce Strong said. “And by the end of next year, we will have 27MW of solar across the group.”..

