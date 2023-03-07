Price support was provided by supply concerns
Even Ramaphosa must now recognise that he is totally incapable of providing the inspirational leadership our country needs
One of the most pressing issues facing the new minister will be to get the Passenger Rail Agency of SA to deliver on its mandate
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced new changes to the cabinet including two new ministries this week.
The lender plans to repurchase equity from shareholders holding less than 100 ordinary Nedbank shares over the next 12 months
The decrease in GDP marks the sharpest contraction since the third quarter of 2021, reflecting the effect of load-shedding
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Editor-at-large for Financial Mail
Berlin rolls back Merkel-era compromise on Chinese tech in fifth-generation wireless network
Men’s field is depleted with Djokovic and Nadal out while women’s No 1 is favoured to win again
Red Bull were so dominant in Formula One's Bahrain season-opener that Mercedes rival George Russell suggested they could win every race this year.
SA’s largest paper and plastics packaging group, Mpact, says red tape is preventing it from selling additional power it has into the national grid.
“We’ve been fortunate to have started our solar installations six years ago and we already have 9.4MW across the group and by the end of this year we will have 16MW,” CEO Bruce Strong said. “And by the end of next year, we will have 27MW of solar across the group.”..
Mpact decries red tape preventing it from adding power to grid
Plants operate five days a week but produce solar power seven days a week, says CEO Bruce Strong
