Q&A: Mergence founder reflects on the brakes on SA’s industrial drive

Multiple service delivery failures in energy, water and rail continue to scupper cost-effective manufacturing and investor confidence

09 March 2023 - 18:52 Michelle Gumede

SA’s crucial industrialisation drive lies with all its potential in the doldrums, requiring public-private partnerships to resuscitate it, says Mergence founder and chair Masimo Magerman.

The former Wall Street analyst is also the executive director at the group’s holding Mergence Industrial Group (MiG) — a majority black-owned diversified industrial manufacturer offering composites and steel manufacturing capabilities...

