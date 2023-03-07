Business Day TV talks to Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle lacks the requisite boldness to turn our governance misfortunes around
Eco-justice group has asked the department to suspend the Turkish company’s pending application for environmental authorisation
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced new changes to the cabinet including two new ministries this week.
The lender plans to repurchase equity from shareholders holding less than 100 ordinary Nedbank shares over the next 12 months
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Editor-at-large for Financial Mail
The financial regulation proposal brings oversight of most of the industry directly under the State Council
Head coach Shukri Conrad sees the player blossoming into one of the team’s most important batsmen in the years ahead
This is still some way off the R887m paid for a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO back in 2018
Telecoms giant MTN on Tuesday suffered a setback in its fraud case against its former executive Robert Madzonga, after the South Gauteng High Court ruled he has a right to not self-incriminate.
Madzonga previously served as MTN SA chief corporate services officer. He was suspended in 2013 after MTN began an internal investigation into allegations of misconduct and irregularities...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Setback for MTN in its pursuit of R12.3m from former executive
Robert Madzonga is accused of improperly authorising payment of R12.3m to a law firm
Telecoms giant MTN on Tuesday suffered a setback in its fraud case against its former executive Robert Madzonga, after the South Gauteng High Court ruled he has a right to not self-incriminate.
Madzonga previously served as MTN SA chief corporate services officer. He was suspended in 2013 after MTN began an internal investigation into allegations of misconduct and irregularities...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.