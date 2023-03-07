National

Setback for MTN in its pursuit of R12.3m from former executive

Robert Madzonga is accused of improperly authorising payment of R12.3m to a law firm

07 March 2023 - 21:55 Kabelo Khumalo

Telecoms giant MTN on Tuesday suffered a setback in its fraud case against its former executive Robert Madzonga, after the South Gauteng High Court ruled he has a right to not self-incriminate.

Madzonga previously served as MTN SA chief corporate services officer. He was suspended in 2013 after MTN began an internal investigation into allegations of misconduct and irregularities...

