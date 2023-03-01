Business Day TV talks to Jacques Pretorius from Sinayo Securities
Specialist tobacconists call for exemption from a display ban to avoid damaging the economy and driving consumers to illicit tobacco products
SRC member Karabo Matloga says many students have not been allowed to register due to their debt
The apex court has dismissed the president’s bid to challenge parliament’s report into Phala Phala, which made adverse findings against him
Company has completed a R3bn purchase of EVA Copper in Australia as it diversifies into the sought-after base metal
The February survey period included an unprecedented seven consecutive days of stage 6 load-shedding
Extreme occupational success is more likely driven by family resources or luck than by ability
The rule was lifted at midnight, more than two years after it was first imposed
Serb expects a big challenge from his busier younger rivals to remain at No 1 this year
Verstappen chases championship hat-trick as F1 goes bigger in the US
Printing and publishing group Caxton expects its headline earnings to rise about one third, as it cashed in supply-chain problems by holding some of its stock to meet customer demand.
“In addition, the group’s packaging operations experienced good demand and gains in market share,” the company, valued at R3.32bn on the JSE, said in a trading statement...
Caxton flags higher profit thanks to holding back stock
The printing and publishing group also sees its revenue rising more than one quarter in its next interim results
