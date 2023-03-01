Companies / Industrials

Caxton flags higher profit thanks to holding back stock

The printing and publishing group also sees its revenue rising more than one quarter in its next interim results

01 March 2023 - 14:04 Nico Gous

Printing and publishing group Caxton expects its headline earnings to rise about one third, as it cashed in supply-chain problems by holding some of its stock to meet customer demand.

“In addition, the group’s packaging operations experienced good demand and gains in market share,” the company, valued at R3.32bn on the JSE, said in a trading statement...

