Dollar strength and investor worries over rate hikes lead to 0.2% drop in spot gold prices
Corruption and dodgy politics are the members’ most evident common characteristic
Health Funders Association calls for probe into prices charged by Pathcare, Ampath and Lancet and hopes to claw back about R1bn
ANC deputy president says renewal requires stronger alliance with the SACP and Cosatu
Drugmaker says it is in advanced negotiations over additional sterile manufacturing as stocks jump the most in 23 years
Naamsa says the 2.6% increase is ‘firm and momentum-building’, though exports slumped by 11.5%
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Editor-at-large for Financial Mail
Measure of prices paid by factories for inputs rebounds
Batsmen ensure Proteas are still in control heading into Thursday against a spirited West Indies
A little less flamboyant looking, the French crossover continues to deliver great family practicality and a cushy ride
Explosives and chemicals group AECI has reported operating losses in its Schirm business in Germany for the year to December as the war in Ukraine hit demand for agrichemicals and pushed up costs, causing it to write down the value of that business by R445m.
The war in Ukraine has led to a plunge in demand from farmers. In contrast, sanctions against Russia, which supplies a large chunk of the global supply of ammonium nitrate used as a fertiliser or explosive base, have affected the pricing and availability of raw materials...
AECI hit by Ukraine war but enjoys wave of high commodity prices
