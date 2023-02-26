Companies / Industrials

French defence group Thales goes on hiring spree as orders boom

CEO Patrice Caine says demand has surged across its product range as European states bolster defences and war rages in Ukraine

26 February 2023 - 21:01 GV De Clercq
Thales signage at a show in Paris, France. Picture: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU
Paris — French defence and technology group Thales plans to hire 12,000 new staff this year as there is strong demand across its product range, CEO Patrice Caine said in an interview with French weekly Le Journal du Dimanche.

He said that over the past eight years Thales, which has total staff of 80,000 of which 40,000 in France, had recruited 5,000 to 8,000 people per year and that last year already it had hired 11,500 new staff. Caine expects to hire 12,000 new staff in 2023. 

He said all the group’s activities — defence and security, aeronautics and space, identity and digital security — were growing strongly.

“The company is a reflection of its markets, which are all seeing dynamic growth, with needs growing in all our fields of activity,” he said.

Caine, who recently met Ukraine’s defence minister, said that France would deliver its Ground Master 200 radar air defence system to Ukraine in May.

Since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24 2022, shares of Thales — Europe’s largest weapons electronics provider — have risen nearly 60% to all-time highs, outperforming the Refinitiv Europe Aerospace & Defence index.

President Emmanuel Macron said in January that French military spending would increase by more than a third in the coming years, with the 2024-2030 military budget set to rise to €413bn, up from €295bn in the 2019-2025 period as the army adapts to a new security environment following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Reuters 

