General Motors to invest $650m in US lithium mine project

Business Day TV speaks to Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston
The party supports ‘allowing traditional authorities to exercise local government functions’
SA plunged into stage 6 power cuts overnight and faces indefinite stage 5 after more generating units break down
The DA’s upcoming provincial congress is crucial as it will determine the leadership to go toe-to-toe with the ANC in Gauteng
GM gains rights to buy all the lithium from Thacker Pass mine in Nevada when it opens in 2026
SA’s outlook revised higher, but dangers to its prospects have increased since the beginning of the year amid worsening power cuts
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
The US's top envoy restates America’s support for Israel and two-state solution during his visit to the West Bank
Celebrating with gusto the move of a player of undoubted potential to England’s second tier says much about how low our football has fallen
Diesel prices are a mixed bag, with a slight increase for high-sulphur fuel and a 1c decrease for low sulphur
General Motors (GM) will invest $650m in Lithium Americas and help it develop Nevada’s Thacker Pass lithium mining project, which holds enough of the battery metal to build 1-million electric vehicles annually.
The deal, announced Tuesday, is the latest by an carmaker to lock up supply of the key metal amid the rush to go green and gives Lithium Americas a major partner as it tries to develop North America’s largest lithium mine, which is mired in a long-running court case.
Shares of Lithium Americas rose more than 14% to $25.16 in midday trading in New York. Shares of GM, which on Tuesday unveiled a robust earnings forecast for the year, rose nearly 8%.
Lithium Americas aims to extract lithium at Thacker Pass from a large clay deposit, something that has never been done before at commercial scale. The investment marks the second in as many years by the auto giant into novel lithium process. GM signed a supply deal in 2021 with Controlled Thermal Resources, which is trying to filter lithium from geothermal brines in California.
GM would supplant China’s Ganfeng Lithium to become the largest shareholder of Lithium Americas. GM has also agreed to buy all the lithium from Thacker Pass when it opens in 2026 — roughly 40,000 tonnes per year.
Donald Trump
Under the agreement, GM will buy $650m of shares in Lithium Americas in two equal parts, with the first tranche coming only if Lithium Americas prevails in an ongoing court case. A US judge earlier this month said she would rule “in the next couple of months” in the case, which centres on whether former US president Donald Trump erred when he approved the mine just before leaving office in 2021.
Lithium Americas CEO Jon Evans said on a conference call the chances of the company losing the case and its permits are “extremely low”.
The second tranche of funding would come after Lithium Americas completes a long-planned split, expected later this year, of its North and South American operations.
Lithium Americas raised its budget for the first phase of the Thacker Pass project to $2.27bn, up from $1.06bn, reflecting changes to its production plans.
The company plans to build several processing facilities at the site, including a plant to produce 3,000 tonnes per day of sulphuric acid, used to extract lithium from the clay.
Lithium Americas has applied for a loan from the US department of energy, which Evans expects to fund a “major component” of the remaining project cost.
Lithium Americas has the support of one Native American tribe, but several other tribes and environmental groups worry it would harm wildlife and water supplies.
“If I were GM, I would be asking some hard questions about how the company can remedy the issues at Thacker Pass,” said John Hadder of Great Basin Resource Watch, a plaintiff in the court case.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
General Motors to invest $650m in US lithium mine project
The deal is the latest by an carmaker to lock up supply of the key metal amid the rush to go green
General Motors (GM) will invest $650m in Lithium Americas and help it develop Nevada’s Thacker Pass lithium mining project, which holds enough of the battery metal to build 1-million electric vehicles annually.
The deal, announced Tuesday, is the latest by an carmaker to lock up supply of the key metal amid the rush to go green and gives Lithium Americas a major partner as it tries to develop North America’s largest lithium mine, which is mired in a long-running court case.
Shares of Lithium Americas rose more than 14% to $25.16 in midday trading in New York. Shares of GM, which on Tuesday unveiled a robust earnings forecast for the year, rose nearly 8%.
Lithium Americas aims to extract lithium at Thacker Pass from a large clay deposit, something that has never been done before at commercial scale. The investment marks the second in as many years by the auto giant into novel lithium process. GM signed a supply deal in 2021 with Controlled Thermal Resources, which is trying to filter lithium from geothermal brines in California.
GM would supplant China’s Ganfeng Lithium to become the largest shareholder of Lithium Americas. GM has also agreed to buy all the lithium from Thacker Pass when it opens in 2026 — roughly 40,000 tonnes per year.
Donald Trump
Under the agreement, GM will buy $650m of shares in Lithium Americas in two equal parts, with the first tranche coming only if Lithium Americas prevails in an ongoing court case. A US judge earlier this month said she would rule “in the next couple of months” in the case, which centres on whether former US president Donald Trump erred when he approved the mine just before leaving office in 2021.
Lithium Americas CEO Jon Evans said on a conference call the chances of the company losing the case and its permits are “extremely low”.
The second tranche of funding would come after Lithium Americas completes a long-planned split, expected later this year, of its North and South American operations.
Lithium Americas raised its budget for the first phase of the Thacker Pass project to $2.27bn, up from $1.06bn, reflecting changes to its production plans.
The company plans to build several processing facilities at the site, including a plant to produce 3,000 tonnes per day of sulphuric acid, used to extract lithium from the clay.
Lithium Americas has applied for a loan from the US department of energy, which Evans expects to fund a “major component” of the remaining project cost.
Lithium Americas has the support of one Native American tribe, but several other tribes and environmental groups worry it would harm wildlife and water supplies.
“If I were GM, I would be asking some hard questions about how the company can remedy the issues at Thacker Pass,” said John Hadder of Great Basin Resource Watch, a plaintiff in the court case.
Reuters
WATCH | E-Ray hybrid is the quickest Corvette in its history
Surprising history of how electric vehicles have played the long game and won
Just-in-time practices falter in race for lithium
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
EU aims to accelerate trade deals to safeguard its green leadership
Sibanye-Stillwater a partner in lithium mine deal backed by Biden administration
Motor industry looks to various EV options amid hampering blackouts
China’s reopened borders brighten deal outlook for M&A and fundraising
NATHANIEL BULLARD: Four big questions to ask about energy transition in 2023
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.