EU aims to accelerate trade deals to safeguard its green leadership

Fed, Bank of England and ECB are expected to hike rates, while US jobs data and corporate earnings will further test investors’ mettle
The Covid-19 pandemic gave us a good look at the state of international co-operation as a means to limit the spread of pandemics and their impact on the global economy. It was not a pretty sight.
Repairs are complete but metro warns that it needs time to replenish the storage system
Mpho Phalatse confirms she will run for the top position at the party’s federal congress in April
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Vincent Lilane, business development representative at inDrive SA
While manufacturers plan different trajectories, the electricity shortage will partly determine the course of SA production
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
Bloc needs to secure supplies of raw materials, increase markets for green exports and reduce reliance on China
Coach says local challenger could be beneficial when his team steps up to continental competition
It's a busy year for Mitsubishi with Xpander Cross and a flagship Triton bakkie also on the cards
Brussels — The EU is aiming to enact up to five trade deals in record time to ensure its future as a clean tech leader, by securing supplies of raw materials, increasing markets for green exports and reducing its reliance on China.
A big EU trade push is a part of its Green Deal Industrial Plan to ensure the bloc remains a manufacturing hub able to compete with the likes of the US, whose new green subsidies law has concerned many in Europe.
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will present the plan on Wednesday.
Trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said multiple economic shocks, including the Covid-19 pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and increased protectionist tendencies, have sparked an EU-wide debate about competitiveness.
“This debate has evolved into a wider reflection on whether the EU should remain outward-looking or turn further inward,” he told legislators, adding he believes that the bloc draws its strength from being a “trading superpower”.
A year ago EU diplomats said France, which then held the six-month rotating presidency of the EU, halted moves to make progress on trade deals lest concerns about globalisation disturb its presidential and legislative elections.
Open trade advocates Sweden and Spain, the current and next EU presidency holders, both hope to revive the trade push.
Together, the five deals being targeted could be worth about €10bn to the EU and help cement its market share and influence in the Americas and Asia-Pacific region, according to Hosuk Lee-Makiyama, director of trade think-tank the European Centre for International Political Economy.
Andre Sapir, a senior fellow at Brussels-based think-tank Bruegel, said the EU’s free trade agreements often come in waves, with more protectionist periods in between. “Geopolitical developments and access to raw materials are providing the extra impetus now,” he said.
Von der Leyen has said Europe needs to build up its own refining of raw materials and to work with partners, including the US, to strengthen supply chains and reduce dependence on China, which dominates rare earth and lithium processing.
The US Inflation Reduction Act, which seeks to make the US a leader in green technology, possibly at Europe’s expense, has intensified this need.
The commission, which negotiates trade agreements on behalf of the 27 EU members, highlights that an updated deal with Chile it agreed in December could give Europe better access to lithium, a component of vehicle batteries. Chile is the world’s second-largest lithium producer.
The EU sees similar promise from another trade agreement with Australia, the largest lithium producer, which both sides believe could be concluded midyear.
The EU executive has negotiated a number of trade deals, but approving them has been painfully slow. The bloc’s most recently implemented trade agreements, with Singapore and Vietnam, took four to five years to clear the European Parliament and EU governments, though the fast-tracked EU-Japan accord took 18 months.
Agreements with Mexico from 2018 and with the Mercosur bloc of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay from 2019 are on hold.
Now, the European Parliament and EU governments may approve as early as midyear a deal struck only in June 2022 with New Zealand and follow that up with a green light for the Chile agreement, EU officials say.
Consent could follow for the 2018 agreement with Mexico, assuming Mexico accepts splitting the deal in two, part of which could be fast-tracked in Brussels. The planned Australia deal could also be pushed through if it is agreed by mid-2023.
“Finalising the free trade agreements, broadening our network of free trade agreements is going to be high on our agenda this year and next,” Dombrovskis told a briefing earlier this month.
The commission said Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s defeat of Jair Bolsonaro in October’s Brazilian presidential election has created a window of opportunity to revisit the Mercosur agreement. “We cannot miss the chance with Lula,” a senior Spanish diplomat said.
The deal has been on hold due to EU concerns about Amazon deforestation and demands for sustainability commitments. Lula has vowed to tackle rainforest deforestation, but trade analysts say reviving the EU-Mercosur deal will still require tough negotiations.
“It was certainly impossible for the EU with Bolsonaro, but it’s also complicated now for the Mercosur side,” Sapir said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
EU aims to accelerate trade deals to safeguard its green leadership
Bloc needs to secure supplies of raw materials, increase markets for green exports and reduce reliance on China
Brussels — The EU is aiming to enact up to five trade deals in record time to ensure its future as a clean tech leader, by securing supplies of raw materials, increasing markets for green exports and reducing its reliance on China.
A big EU trade push is a part of its Green Deal Industrial Plan to ensure the bloc remains a manufacturing hub able to compete with the likes of the US, whose new green subsidies law has concerned many in Europe.
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will present the plan on Wednesday.
Trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said multiple economic shocks, including the Covid-19 pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and increased protectionist tendencies, have sparked an EU-wide debate about competitiveness.
“This debate has evolved into a wider reflection on whether the EU should remain outward-looking or turn further inward,” he told legislators, adding he believes that the bloc draws its strength from being a “trading superpower”.
A year ago EU diplomats said France, which then held the six-month rotating presidency of the EU, halted moves to make progress on trade deals lest concerns about globalisation disturb its presidential and legislative elections.
Open trade advocates Sweden and Spain, the current and next EU presidency holders, both hope to revive the trade push.
Together, the five deals being targeted could be worth about €10bn to the EU and help cement its market share and influence in the Americas and Asia-Pacific region, according to Hosuk Lee-Makiyama, director of trade think-tank the European Centre for International Political Economy.
Andre Sapir, a senior fellow at Brussels-based think-tank Bruegel, said the EU’s free trade agreements often come in waves, with more protectionist periods in between. “Geopolitical developments and access to raw materials are providing the extra impetus now,” he said.
Von der Leyen has said Europe needs to build up its own refining of raw materials and to work with partners, including the US, to strengthen supply chains and reduce dependence on China, which dominates rare earth and lithium processing.
The US Inflation Reduction Act, which seeks to make the US a leader in green technology, possibly at Europe’s expense, has intensified this need.
The commission, which negotiates trade agreements on behalf of the 27 EU members, highlights that an updated deal with Chile it agreed in December could give Europe better access to lithium, a component of vehicle batteries. Chile is the world’s second-largest lithium producer.
The EU sees similar promise from another trade agreement with Australia, the largest lithium producer, which both sides believe could be concluded midyear.
The EU executive has negotiated a number of trade deals, but approving them has been painfully slow. The bloc’s most recently implemented trade agreements, with Singapore and Vietnam, took four to five years to clear the European Parliament and EU governments, though the fast-tracked EU-Japan accord took 18 months.
Agreements with Mexico from 2018 and with the Mercosur bloc of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay from 2019 are on hold.
Now, the European Parliament and EU governments may approve as early as midyear a deal struck only in June 2022 with New Zealand and follow that up with a green light for the Chile agreement, EU officials say.
Consent could follow for the 2018 agreement with Mexico, assuming Mexico accepts splitting the deal in two, part of which could be fast-tracked in Brussels. The planned Australia deal could also be pushed through if it is agreed by mid-2023.
“Finalising the free trade agreements, broadening our network of free trade agreements is going to be high on our agenda this year and next,” Dombrovskis told a briefing earlier this month.
The commission said Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s defeat of Jair Bolsonaro in October’s Brazilian presidential election has created a window of opportunity to revisit the Mercosur agreement. “We cannot miss the chance with Lula,” a senior Spanish diplomat said.
The deal has been on hold due to EU concerns about Amazon deforestation and demands for sustainability commitments. Lula has vowed to tackle rainforest deforestation, but trade analysts say reviving the EU-Mercosur deal will still require tough negotiations.
“It was certainly impossible for the EU with Bolsonaro, but it’s also complicated now for the Mercosur side,” Sapir said.
Reuters
Flagship scheme for a green future raises a stink among Brazilians
Strategic advocacy and commercial diplomacy in extractives key to net zero
ROB ROSE: Is Sasol greenwashing its climate promises?
Tongaat’s survival ‘vital for KZN’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Global trade rethink: ‘race of the big pockets’?
NATHANIEL BULLARD: Four big questions to ask about energy transition in 2023
Environmentally friendly battery recycling hub heads to SA
Green factories could be game-changer in US
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.