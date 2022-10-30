Analysts and cane growers warn of renewed unrest if sugar giant folds, jeopardising the livelihoods of tens of thousands of people
Tongaat Hulett desperately needs to secure funding to continue paying creditors and keep its mills running or farmers and jobs in KwaZulu-Natal could take a catastrophic hit.
This week the 130-year-old JSE-listed group filed for voluntary business rescue for its South African operations after lenders pulled their financial support. ..
Tongaat’s survival ‘vital for KZN’
