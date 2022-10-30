×

Business

Tongaat’s survival ‘vital for KZN’

Analysts and cane growers warn of renewed unrest if sugar giant folds, jeopardising the livelihoods of tens of thousands of people

30 October 2022 - 08:09 THABISO MOCHIKO

Tongaat Hulett desperately needs to secure funding to continue paying creditors and keep its mills running or farmers  and jobs in KwaZulu-Natal could take a catastrophic hit.

This week the 130-year-old JSE-listed group filed for voluntary business rescue for its South African operations after lenders pulled their financial support. ..

