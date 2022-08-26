×

Grindrod rides wave of favourable commodity markets

26 August 2022 - 09:57 Michelle Gumede and Karl Gernetzky

Logistics and cargo handling group Grindrod is upbeat about prospects in coal in the short term, but takes a more cautious stance on the disputed commodity in the long term, labelling it “unsustainable”.

This was as the Durban-based group reported sturdy mineral commodity markets had underpinned its strong half-year performance which saw it opt for a 17.2c interim dividend, from none previously, representing a payout of about R120m. ..

