×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Industrials

Distell grows revenue by a fifth as it awaits Heineken sale

SA’s largest alcohol producer reported an increase in profit for the year to end-June, with volumes rising as lockdowns receded

BL Premium
25 August 2022 - 09:30 Katharine Child

Distell, which is waiting for regulatory approvals for its sale to brewer Heineken, grew revenue by more than a fifth in its 2022 year, benefiting from receding lockdown restrictions and improving demand for cider and wine in Africa. 

SA’s largest alcohol producer reported 20.8% growth in revenue to R34.1bn to end-June, with volumes rising  17.6% and profit by 21.7% to R2.43bn...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.