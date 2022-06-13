Aveng in ‘advanced talks’ to sell Trident Steel

Infrastructure and mining services group Aveng says it is in advanced talks to sell its Trident Steel business to a “credible buyer”, the last remaining significant asset on the chopping block in a disposal strategy dating back to 2018.

In February, news that the group had to reclassify Trident Steel as a continuing operation due to a slow sales process rattled the market, and Aveng’s shares had fallen almost a fifth.

Trident Steel supplies a wide range of steel, including automotive blanks, special steel, structural and plate, as well as pipe and tube, and the group said at the time it was unlikely to sell the business by the end of June.

This required reclassifying Trident Steel as a continuing operation for its half-year to end-December, which had weighed on earnings. The reclassification saw R450m in assets transferred from held for sale, and also resulted in the recognition of a prior period’s depreciation of R155m, partially offset by a reversal of previously recognised impairments of R103m.

The group, now valued at R1.8bn on the JSE, had said it remained committed to selling Trident, and has sold off R1bn in assets since a disposal strategy launched in 2018, including selling off manufacturing and rail interests, as well as property.

Once one of SA’s largest construction companies, Aveng is among just a few left standing after an industry-wide slump that led to the collapse of peers including Group Five and Basil Read, but it has shifted focus away from SA construction.

It now focuses on Moolmans, which provides services such as shaft sinking and bulk earth moving, and is one of Africa’s largest open-cut mining contractors. Its other core business is Australasian engineering, construction and maintenance contractor McConnell Dowell, which generates two-thirds of group revenue.

In morning trade, the group’s shares were up 0.62% to R14.59, having fallen 44% so far in 2022, but having doubled over a two-year period.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za